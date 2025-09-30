Repeat prescription ordering changes revealed by Shropshire health bosses - here's what and how to have your say

NHS Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin (NHS STW) says it wants to phase out the Prescription Ordering Direct (POD) service - and instead have repeat prescriptions ordered through the NHS App, or directly from GP practices.

The POD service is a phone and e-mail system which was introduced in 2016/17, with the intention of cutting down on the amount of wasted medicine.

NHS STW says the POD service is currently used by 70 per cent of local GP practices, but that it duplicates the same facility offered by practices and the NHS App - and costs the local healthcare system more than £1m a year.

Under the proposal the organisation wants to end the service by the end of November 2025, with repeat prescriptions then ordered through the NHS App or GP practices directly.

NHS STW said it will offer extra help for people without access to digital services, such as the app.

But, it added that it understands the proposal will be "a change for many people", and wants county residents to find out more and give their own opinions on the plans.

NHS STW has now launched an 'engagement exercise', which includes a public survey, online and in paper copies at GP practices, community pharmacies and voluntary sector partners.

The survey takes around five minutes to complete and people have until Sunday, November 9 to respond.

Minesh Parbat, Chief Pharmaceutical Officer at NHS STW, said: “We know that this will be a change for many people, and we are committed to listening carefully and supporting everyone through the transition.

“We want to hear from patients, carers and the wider community about what support they need and how we can make the change as smooth and inclusive as possible. Feedback from the public will help shape the next steps and ensure that no one is left behind during the change.

“We understand that not everyone is confident using digital tools like the NHS App, and that’s okay. You won’t have to manage this change on your own - support will be available.

“GP practices will be offering help, whether through practice staff, Patient Participation Group (PPG) members, or specially trained NHS App Champions. There will also be information on local digital skills sessions to help you get started. And if using the App isn’t right for you, your practice can talk you through alternative ways to order your repeat prescriptions.

“Our priority is making sure everyone can continue to get the medicines they need, in a way that works for them.”

For further information on the changes to prescription ordering, please visit the NHS Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin website.