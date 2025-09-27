Shropshire NHS prepares for winter - here is how you can play your part

The plans, agreed by NHS Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin, the local integrated care board (ICB), aim to keep people well at home wherever possible, reduce unnecessary hospital visits, and make sure those who need urgent or emergency care can be seen quickly and safely.

Key improvements this winter include extended Urgent Treatment Centre opening hours (from 8am to midnight) and an integrated Community Front Door initiative where a team of nurses, GPs, therapists and social workers help people get same-day support at home or in the community operating 8am to 8pm, seven days a week.

The local NHS has also revealed an enhanced Urgent Community Response service, which provides rapid home-based care to prevent hospital admissions extended to midnight, as well as two-hour Domiciliary Care Bridging – care workers providing urgent short-term home care to help people return home quickly and safely after hospital discharge.

The Care Transfer Hub (CTH) that coordinates safe hospital discharge from hospital to the community has also had its opening hours extended. Meanwhile, extra hospital capacity with more beds and reconfigured wards at both the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital and Telford's Princess Royal Hospital have been introduced to support seasonal demand.

Dr Lorna Clarson, chief medical officer at NHS Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin, said: “Winter is always a challenging time for the NHS. We’re putting in place a wide range of improvements across our hospitals, community teams and urgent care services so people can get faster, safer care and more can be supported at home. But we also need the public’s help – simple actions like getting your flu and Covid vaccinations, choosing the right service, and practising self-care can make a big difference to keeping our NHS running well this winter.”

She said the NHS is encouraging people to:

Get vaccinated – flu, Covid-19, RSV and other eligible vaccinations help protect you and others

Practise self-care – keep warm, eat well, stay active, order prescriptions in advance, and keep a well-stocked medicine cabinet

Look after your mental health – reach out early for support if you’re struggling and use trusted resources

Choose the right service – use NHS 111 online or by phone for urgent advice, visit a pharmacy for minor conditions, use GP practices for non-emergency care, and only attend A&E or call 999 in life-threatening situations

For more information on local services and winter health advice, visit: Think which service - NHS Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin