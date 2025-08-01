Three quarters of Shropshire patients ‘have good experience’ of their GP practice, survey shows

The GP Patient Survey, which was carried out by Ipsos for NHS England in February, heard from 5,796 respondents in the NHS Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin Integrated Care System area on their overall experience with their GP.

Of them, 75 per cent said they had an "overall good experience" with GP services, while 11 per cent reported a poor experience.

The number is up three percentage points on last year, when 72 per cent of respondents said they had an overall good experience.

Three quarters of patients have a good overall experience of their GP practice in Shropshire

The data also shows how many patients had a positive experience contacting their doctor.

In Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin, 69 per cent of patients said the experience was good, which is up from 65 per cent a year earlier.

Meanwhile 73 per cent of people in the county also said they had an overall good experience with dentists, while 87 per cent reported a good experience with pharmacies.

Dr Amanda Doyle, NHS England's national director for primary care and community services, said: "The results reflect patients now being able to use the NHS App for more services, better phone systems to easily book an appointment, and the hard work of our general practice teams – but there is still more to do to improve patients' satisfaction and experience.

"We will introduce further improvements, including training more GPs and increasing the number of dentists, building online advice into the NHS App, establishing neighbourhood health centres in every community, and making it even easier to see your general practice team when you need to instead of having to turn to A&E."