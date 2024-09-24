Diabetes patients on path to remission thanks to new programme

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The new service, known as the NHS Type 2 Diabetes Path to Remission Programme, officially launched in Shropshire earlier this year and is available via referral through General Practices across the area.

Once on the programme, people living with type 2 diabetes are offered help and advice at every stage of the service for a 12-month period, to help them to achieve the best results.

The specialised support is delivered by trained professionals – including dietitians, nutritionists, and health coaches – by Counterweight, a market leading provider of effective weight loss.

Eligible individuals must be aged 18 to 65 years old, have a diagnosis of type 2 diabetes within the last six years and have a BMI of over 27 kg/m² or higher for people from white ethnic groups, and 25kg/m² or higher in people from black, asian, or other ethnic groups.

People can speak to their GP or healthcare professional for more information.

The science-backed programme provides a specially formulated diet of soups, shakes and porridge for three months followed by healthy lifestyle support.

Every stage is based on research which shows that this approach helps people to lose over 10kg in weight, improve their blood sugar levels, reduce diabetes-related medication and, in almost half of participants put their type 2 diabetes into remission.

Speaking about the programme, Dr Lorna Clarson, Chief Medical Officer at NHS Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin, said: “Remission in people with type 2 diabetes means that your blood sugar levels are no longer in the range for diabetes, without needing to take any diabetes medication.

“Although research suggests that not everyone will reach remission, there are many other benefits directly linked to losing excess weight. This new programme offers a great opportunity for our residents with type 2 diabetes who want to lose weight, and we are keen to spread the word as widely as possible.

“With a specially tailored diet for each participant and tips on achieving a healthy weight, it is possible through this programme to make positive changes that can significantly improve health and wellbeing. We have already seen 30 referrals in the county and five people start the programme, since launch, and look forward to seeing plenty more.”