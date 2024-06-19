Fresh group of community first responders join the ranks at West Midlands Ambulance Service

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The trust has welcomed the volunteers to the service after they successfully completed their training, and are now set for placement within CFR schemes across the West Midlands.

Before training with the ambulance service all its potential CFRs will spend 15 days focusing on pre-course reading and working through modules on the learning portal to revise and practice for their observed structured clinical examinations.

The training includes adult and paediatric basic life support using an automated external defibrillator and practicing pitstop skills, which is just a part of the expertise taught and completed on the course - on a voluntary basis.

Recently, the latest cohort successfully finished their five-day face-to-face Ambulance Service First Responder on Scene (FROS) level 3 course.

This course includes five practical OSCE's as well as two online exams in-line with all WMAS frontline crews (within their scope of practice) by its education and training department.

Cliff Medlicott, community response manager, said: “A huge congratulations to each and every one of you for completing this course.

“It's fantastic to see so many of you willing to spend your own time helping others in your local community and supporting WMAS.

“We look forward to seeing you flourish in your new role.”

There is, however, plenty of room for more volunteers who may be interested in joining the same journey - to create a safer region for its residents - and West Midlands Ambulance Service have opened to door to anyone who wishes to join up.

It said: "We’re currently recruiting for more CFRs across the West Midlands region. You can find more information here and all positions can be applied for via the NHS Jobs website."