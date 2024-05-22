Complete first aid courses thanks to Midland Air Ambulance's new programme
Midlands Air Ambulance Charity has launched a new programme to help local businesses, schools, and organisations.
The charity will be supplying certified first aid courses to help organisations fulfil their legal obligations, while supporting their local air ambulance.
Courses can be booked for the new state-of-the-art clinical training centre at Cosford airbase and charity headquarters. Courses include first aid at work, emergency paediatric first aid, CPR and use of defibrillator, and a first aid annual refresher.
The courses will be delivered by the charity's advanced clinical professionals, educating employees how to respond in emergency situations.