'A&E Local' name dropped for Telford hospital plans – here's what it will be instead

The changes to the hospital are part of 'Future Fit' Hospitals Transformation Programme (HTP), for both Telford's Princess Royal Hospital (PRH) and Royal Shrewsbury Hospital (RSH) – both of which are managed by Shrewsbury & Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH).

The proposals will see RSH become the county's only 24-hour full A&E, also known as an 'emergency centre', as well as the base for consultant-led women and children's services.

PRH in turn becomes the centre of planned care and operations, with both hospitals having 24/7 urgent care centres.

Health bosses have said the proposals are the best way to improve care for residents in the county, and Mid Wales.

Back in 2019, in response to considerable opposition to the loss of A&E at Telford the government announced that PRH would have what was called an 'A&E Local'.