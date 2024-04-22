Future Fit roadshow dates revealed

Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital (SaTH) NHS Trust has confirmed three dates for its 'Future Fit' Hospitals Transformation Programme (HTP).

Subject to approval, the HTP plans will see the Princess Royal Hospital site in Telford specialising in planned care, while Royal Shrewsbury Hospital (RSH) becomes the focus of emergency care.

In addition to this, 24/7 urgent care services will be available at both sites.

Clinicians and the programme team will attend each session to answer questions, explain the proposed model of care, and encourage members of the public to stay involved through the trust’s regular focus groups.

Dates for the sessions are as follows: Wednesday, May 15 – Age UK Office, Shrewsbury, 1pm to 4pm; Thursday, May 23 – Wellington Market, 10am to 2pm; Thursday, June 13 – Mayfair Community Centre, Church Stretton, 10am to 1pm.

More dates and locations will be announced over the coming months.

Ed Rysdale, Emergency Medicine Consultant and HTP Clinical Lead, said: “It is vital that our communities hear first-hand from our clinicians, who have designed and led this programme. We will be continuing this roadshow across Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin, and mid Wales as we progress our plans to improve patient care and experiences at both of our hospitals.

“We are committed to continuing to work closely with our local communities, patients, and colleagues every step of this journey.”