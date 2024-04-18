We need to raise an extra £1.4 million to cover rising costs, says hospice boss

Heather Tudor, chief executive of Severn Hospice, said the 1.2 per cent increase in NHS funding would not cover the sharp rise in costs over the past 18 months.

The warning comes after the chief executive of Hospice UK, Toby Porter, said the hospice sector had seen its worst financial results for 20 years.

Severn Hospice operates two centres in Shrewsbury, one at Bicton Heath in Shrewsbury, the other at Apley Castle in Telford.

Ms Tudor said the hospice received about 30 per cent of its funding from NHS bodies in Shropshire and Powys, with the rest being generated through fundraising.