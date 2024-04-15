Shrewsbury MP challenges election rival over plans to overhaul Shropshire's emergency hospitals

The issue of the 'Future Fit' revamp of Shrewsbury & Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH) has dominated discussions of the county's health service for a decade.

After years of delays the plan is at its most advanced stage yet, and is awaiting the sign-off for the final stage from the government.

The plans have not been without controversy – particularly in Telford over unhappiness at the loss of the town's 24-hour A&E department.

Under the scheme Royal Shrewsbury Hospital will become home to the county's only 24-hour A&E department, and will also take on consultant-led women and children's services, which will move over from Princess Royal Hospital Telford (PRH).

PRH in turn will become the county's centre for planned care, while both hospitals will have urgent care centres.

PRH was due to host what was described as an 'A&E Local' – but independent experts have told the Department of Health to drop the name because it does meet the level set for 'A&E' by the NHS across the country.