Health chiefs working with NHS England on naming hospital departments amid 'A&E local' controversy

Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH) is currently spending £312 million to transform the county’s two acute hospitals.

The work includes downgrading the A&E department at the Princess Royal Hospital (PRH) in Telford to instead become an urgent treatment centre.

The Royal Shrewsbury Hospital (RSH) will be the only fully functioning A&E department in the county carrying out critical care.

An Independent Reconfiguration Panel ruled in January that the transformation plans at the RSH and PRH can continue.

However, the panel criticised the use of the name ‘A&E Local’ to describe the urgent treatment centre proposed for Telford over fears that it could mislead patients into believing it is a fully functioning A&E department.

Last week Telford & Wrekin Council leader Shaun Davies called for NHS chiefs to “confirm what the downgraded A&E facility will be called”.

In response SaTH states that it is currently working with NHS England to develop the naming of services as part of the Hospitals Transformation Programme (HTP).

A statement from SaTH said: “As part of these plans, we will continue to work closely with NHS England to ensure we follow the latest national guidance when developing the naming of services as part of HTP, including the 24/7 enhanced urgent care services.

“We are committed to continuing to engage with and work closely with our communities, patients and colleagues as we work towards improving care and a more positive experience for everyone.”

Earlier this year Telford & Wrekin Council along with Wellington Town Council both approved tabled motions calling for work to downgrade the A&E department at PRH to be halted.

SaTH states that the Independent Reconfiguration Panel re-affirmed the HTP as the best option, which it added is supported by the views of clinicians.

In its statement SaTH added: “At the end of last year, an Independent Reconfiguration Panel re-affirmed that the HTP is the best way forward to improve acute hospital services for Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin and mid Wales, including the plans for the urgent treatment centre at the Princess Royal Hospital.

“The decision supports the views of our clinicians, where the Princess Royal Hospital site will specialise in planned care and the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital site will specialise in emergency care.”