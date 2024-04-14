More Shropshire residents turning to 'Dr Google' than most of UK - top topics revealed

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

A new study has found that Shropshire residents are the 3rd most active in searching general health questions online out of the entire UK.

Research by online pharmacy and 'telehealth' service, NowPatient, has analysed Google search data for general health, skincare advice, and dental concerns to reveal the health topics that UK residents are most interested in.

And out of the whole country, Shropshire has come third in searching for general health advice.

Despite having the fastest response times for 111 calls, Dorset took the crown for having the most residents reach out to 'Dr Google' at 3,480 searches per 100,000 residents.

Liverpool was in second, with 3,127 searches per 100,000 residents. When broken down by categories, Liverpool has the highest dental searches of any area in our top three, totalling more than 1,400 in the last year.

General health was asked about the most in Shropshire over the last 12 months (5,960 searches), followed by skincare (2,420) and dental (1,020).

When combined and divided by its population, Shropshire has the third-highest figure, totalling 2,895 searches per 100,000 residents.

You can find the full report online at: nowpatient.com/health-news/doctor-google-mapped-uk