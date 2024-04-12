Diabetes and feet event to be hosted next week

It will be held on Tuesday, April 16, between 5pm and 8pm, at the Shrewsbury Town Football Ground, on Oteley Road, Shrewsbury.

The Diabetes Foot Care team has put together an evening to discuss all about diabetes and feet with the support of the mayor, Councillor Becky Wall.

Dr Probal Moulik, Consultant Diabetologist, said: “I am passionate about improving diabetes footcare in the area. There are more than 180 amputations caused by diabetes in the UK every week, that’s more than one amputation an hour.

“Many amputations are preventable with the right care, and we would like to take this opportunity to offer advice and support to help you get the right foot care.”

The evening will include talks from Dr Moulik and Miss Katie Merriman, Vascular Consultant.

They will be presenting sessions about diabetes foot risks, how to reduce them and what care to expect when things go wrong.

Nichola Beard, Podiatry Diabetes Lead, said that people with diabetes can lose the sensation in their feet and it was important that people attended their annual diabetes foot screening at their GP practice to check their feet and look for these risks.

At a foot check, feet are tested for numbness, their blood flow checked, the shape of feet assessed and the skin examined.

People who are considered high risk will be referred to the community Podiatry Team who will provide more detailed assessments and formulate a care plan to prevent problems including providing special insoles for shoes, ongoing podiatric care and any other specialist referrals if required.

A new social group for people with diabetes and foot disease is also being launched.

The Diabetes Foot Group (DFG) aims to provide an open forum for people to discuss issues around diabetes foot disease.

Support and advice will also be available, as well as guidance about diabetes services at the hospital and in the community.

Anyone who would like to attend the event can call 01743 261000 ext 3055 and leave a message or e-mail sath.dfcadmin@nhs.net, so complimentary refreshments can be arranged.