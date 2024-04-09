Shropshire parents who lost their babies continuing call for national maternity inquiry

Kayleigh and Colin Griffiths MBE, along with Rhiannon Davies MBE and Richard Stanton MBE, led the calls which resulted in the Ockenden Inquiry into maternity services at Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust.

They have been lobbying for a full national inquiry into maternity units at all hospitals across the UK, saying they are concerned that care has gotten worse rather than better since the Ockenden report was published more than two years ago.

Lanyon Bowdler Solicitors have dealt with a number of clinical negligence cases arising from maternity care failings in Shropshire.

In a recent edition of the firm’s Legal Lounge podcast, clinical negligence lawyer Laura Weir, spoke with Kayleigh Griffiths about the campaign.