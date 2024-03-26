Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The Movement Centre, based at Oswestry in Shropshire, has welcomed the former TV news anchor on board – a prominent figure in the media industry and a fervent supporter of charitable initiatives who’s involvement is expected to elevate the organisation's profile and broaden its impact.

The centre specialises in Targeted Training, a unique and innovative approach that focuses on helping children with movement difficulties achieve greater independence and mobility. The charity's commitment to improving the lives of children aligns seamlessly with Louise's dedication to making a positive difference in the world.

Louise Minchin, with Freddie Tierney, aged two, and mum Victoria Barker at The Movement Centre in Oswestry.

She said: “I am honoured and excited to become a patron of The Movement Centre. Witnessing the incredible work they do to transform the lives of children facing movement challenges is truly inspiring. I am eager to contribute to their mission and help raise awareness for the invaluable services they provide.”

Her involvement comes at a crucial time for The Movement Centre as it continues to expand its reach and impact. Her support is anticipated to amplify the charity's message, encouraging further support of the cause.

Kate Halewood, Chair of Trustees at The Movement Centre, said: “Having Louise Minchin as our patron is a tremendous privilege. Her passion for philanthropy and commitment to making a positive impact aligns perfectly with our mission. We believe that with her support, we can reach new heights in our efforts to empower children with movement disorders and help them lead fulfilling lives.”

For more information about The Movement Centre , visit themovementcentre.co.uk