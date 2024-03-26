Air ambulance called to rescue injured walker

The woman had hurt her ankle while walking near Panpwntonm, before 4.38pm yesterday (MARCH 25).

Both Mid and West Wales and Shropshire Fire and Rescue Services sent crews to help – from Knighton and Clun.

The Midlands Air Ambulance had landed in a nearby field to retrieve the woman, who was carried up and over the hill to the ambulance.

An update from Clun Fire Station on social media said: "This afternoon, we were alerted alongside @Knighton_Fire to assist ambulance at Panpwnton.

"One female casualty had fallen on the Offas Dyke path and injured her ankle. Crews helped carry the casualty up and over the hill to a waiting ambulance."

They added: "We would like to thank the the member of the public who stayed with her whilst waiting for help, and the local farmer, and her little boy, for their help too."