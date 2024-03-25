Discover vital local resources for carers in new Telford guide

Telford & Wrekin Council, in partnership with Telford All Age Carers Centre and other local organisations has launched Carers Wellbeing Guide, a vital resource for carers in the borough.

This comprehensive guide serves as a go-to resource, packed with information, practical advice, and local contacts to support caregivers in their day-to-day life.

Each offer includes information on what is available to carers and the people they care for; links and contact information. There is also further information on cost of living support, community wellbeing services and ways to get out and about in the borough.

Councillor Paul Watling, Cabinet Member for Adult Social Care and Health Systems, said: “This guide is an incredibly useful tool for carers across the borough to help them get the right care support they need for the people they look after, as well as themselves.

"We know that caring can be challenging and exhausting at times, so having key information all in one place can really help.

“The guide signposts you to so many different offers with further information and contact details right at your fingertips. We want to make getting the right support as simple as possible.

“We hope this newly launched, updated Carers Wellbeing Guide will continue to help you make the most of the support available to you.

“Please also help us spread the word about the guide, so many local carers can benefit from it.”

The digital copy of the guide can be accessed from today and printed copies of the guide will be distributed in the coming weeks to registered carers in Telford and Wrekin via the Telford & Wrekin All Age Carers Centre, as well as to the borough’s Independent Living Centre and Age UK.

The new guide can be downloaded from https://www.telford.gov.uk/carerswellbeing.

Anyone who wants to request a printed copy of it can do so by calling 01952 457181.