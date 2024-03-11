The findings of the annual NHS survey revealed a number of concerns from staff at Shrewsbury & Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH).

The trust, which manages both Princess Royal Hospital (PRH) in Telford and Royal Shrewsbury Hospital (RSH), has been in special measures for several years.

The survey results confirm the trust remains below the national average in a number of key areas – but has improved in nearly all of those categories in the past 12 months.

Rhia Boyode, director of people and organisational development at SaTH, has spoken to the Shropshire Star about the findings.

She said the trust was aware that the results place the trust below the national average for a number of important areas, but that it had taken heart from the improvement in key sections.

Ms Boyode said that the trust is three years into a five-year plan to tackle the issues – adding that it was "on track" and "where we expected to be".

She said: "When I joined in 2019 I brought to the board a culture and leadership strategy, and that had been drawn from some research by The King's Fund that said if you want a great culture in the NHS, 'this is what matters' and we set that for our direction.