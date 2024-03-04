Friendly hospice face retiring after nearly 25 years

Severn Hospice’s much-loved Shirley Gennoe started at the hospice back in 2000 as a volunteer and shortly after became a part-time ward clerk for the charity that cares for those living with incurable illness.

Since then, Shirley, who is often one of the faces people see when visiting the hospice at Bicton Heath, became a nursing director’s secretary and more recently an inpatient coordinator, all while continuing her volunteer role in bereavement services.

Of her time at the hospice Shirley said: “It’s the people that make Severn Hospice so special. Everyone here has the same caring and heartfelt way of doing things – it’s why I have loved my time here.

“It has been such an honour to get to know patients and their visitors, building a special rapport. It’s so difficult to describe the meaningful feeling you get when making a small yet memorable difference to someone’s day and making their time here with loved ones as comfortable as possible at such a challenging time.”

Becky Richardson, Director of Care who has worked with Shirley for nine years said: “We’re all about care at Severn Hospice and Shirley embodies this in everything she does. From her warm and compassionate welcome to patients and visitors to the ward and her voluntary work to the way she supports our doctors and nurses in their roles.

“Shirley has supported hundreds, if not thousands, of patients, families and colleagues and is often recognised and thanked many years later, which is a testament to her kind and caring manner.

“It is such a pleasure and privilege to have worked with Shirley. She is a remarkable lady who has dedicated over 20 years to supporting others and she certainly will be missed by all of us.”

With a career spanning two decades, Shirley has made a significant impression on many and one of her major volunteering achievements that stands out is the monthly stroller group for relatives.

“Walking can be so therapeutic and in 2005 I helped set up a stroller group where bereaved relatives connect with others while enjoying the outdoors,” she said.

“Grief is a very personal thing, and the walks help on so many levels. We’d walk and talk or simply enjoy the calming sounds of nature. Claire Balding even joined us for one of her ramblings on BBC Radio 4.”

Shirley won’t be leaving the hospice for good. After a well-earned break and a few weeks enjoying the spring sunshine, she will be returning to continue her volunteering role in bereavement support.