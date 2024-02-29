First responder Becky makes a splash with month-long cold water challenge

Becky Ball, who is a responder herself, has been taking a swim in cold water every day throughout February, battling water temperatures below 10C (50F).

Having originally set a target of £500, on the penultimate day of the challenge Becky's donations had reached £1,120.

Community First Responders volunteer their time to support West Midlands Ambulance Service crews by responding to the most critically ill patients to provide life-saving medical aid, in often time-critical situations.

Photo: Becky Ball

Becky said: "Three years ago, I became a Community First Responder in Telford. We are only a small team, and many people are surprised to find out that we are self-funded, relying entirely on donations to ensure that we can continue to offer our service.

"It feels amazing to have raised my original target and all the support has been spurring me on.

“Temperatures have been rather chilly, ranging from 4.5C to 7.5C, depending on where I’ve been swimming.

“Thank you to everyone who has donated so far, it really means a lot!”

Donations can still be made online at justgiving.com/page/rebecca-ball-1704735172360