Terminally ill single mum desperate to raise £31,000 for pioneering treatment so son is not left alone

Donna Horsnall, from Coreley, in Ludlow, went through breast cancer treatment for more than two years after being diagnosed in 2019.

Despite being given the all-clear in 2021, the cancer returned and has now spread to her breastbone and lung.

The 49-year-old has been told by her NHS doctors that the disease is not curable.

Donna Horsnall, from Coreley, in Ludlow, with son Tommie Phillips, 11

However, a pioneering treatment called immunotherapy could offer Donna hope after she heard from friends that it had cured their cancer, but the treatment, which costs £31,000, is not available on the NHS.