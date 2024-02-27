Ceremony to remember loved ones lost in the pandemic

The ceremony will be held at the Covid Memorial Garden in Telford Town Park, from 10am, Friday, March 1 – as part of Marie Curie's Day of Reflection event.

The event will begin with words of reflection shared from members of the Interfaith Council.

A Covid memorial plaque will then be unveiled before a one-minute silence.

To bring the event to a close the invited families of those who lost loved ones during the pandemic, and who supported the development of the new Covid sculpture, will place a daffodil in memory of their loved one at the base of the memorial.

Members of the public are welcome to create a ‘petal’ from the Marie Curie resources online and take it with them.

A spokesman for Telford & Wrekin Council said: "We are expecting this be a very special and poignant time of reflection for families and an opportunity for people to come together.

"The Covid Memorial Garden brings a sense of calm and space and the daffodils planted here are a fabulous show right now.

"The Interfaith Council will be sharing words of reflection at this event and encourage those looking for a shared time of reflection to come together."

Telford & Wrekin Council will also be lighting the Southwater One building yellow on Sunday, March 3 – Marie Curie’s dedicated Day of Reflection, and the Covid Memorial Garden is open all year round as a place for quiet reflection.