Squash club's generous donation to Shropshire charity

Shropshire Squash Club successfully raised over £1000 for Severn Hospice from an annual charity event, marking its 25th year. It was established in memory of former player Stuart Blaney.

The event brought together more than 50 players from Shropshire Squash Club, Shrewsbury Squash Club, and Castle Country Club.

Charlie Hart, a key figure in organizing the event, played a pivotal role by engaging with attendees and collecting generous donations on behalf of Severn Hospice.

Charlie’s son Joe, the former Shrewsbury Town and England star, donated a signed pair of gloves in a bid to secure more funds for the Hospice.

Charlie said: "This event is a proud tradition completed by the local squash community in Shropshire.

"There are so many players who have had a friend or a relative use the Hospice at some point. They rely hugely on fundraising initiatives like this to retain the services they provide."

The event featured a charity raffle, adding an exciting element to the fundraising efforts with prizes being donated, contributing to the overall success of the charity initiative.

Shropshire Squash Club expressed gratitude to all participants, donors, and sponsors who made the event a resounding success. The funds raised will go directly to Severn Hospice, supporting the invaluable services they provide to the community.