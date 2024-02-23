Junior doctors will walk out in their latest action at 7am tomorrow – with the strike set to last until 11.59pm next Wednesday.

It is part of the ongoing dispute with the Government over pay.

Previous strikes have had a major impact on Shropshire's emergency hospitals in Shrewsbury and Telford, with a host of appointments cancelled to ensure enough staff are available to provide services.

Telford's Princess Royal Hospital's Women and Children's Unit was due to host an open day tomorrow, but Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH), which manages the hospital, has confirmed the event is off.

A spokesman for the trust said: "We are sorry to announce our maternity services open day on Saturday, February 24, has been postponed.

"We do not wish to add to the pressure our hospital colleagues may be under during junior doctor strikes."

The trust said a new date would be coming soon and thanked people for their understanding.

NHS Shropshire Telford and Wrekin has also warned of disruption expected from the strike action and urged people only to visit A&E if they need to.

Dr Nick White, chief medical officer for NHS Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin Integrated Care Board, said: “We encourage individuals to help in any way possible during what is anticipated to be a busy and challenging period.

“No one should put off seeking help when they need it, and the hospitals’ emergency (A&E) departments will remain open throughout. It is vitally important though that only those people with the most serious, life-threatening conditions go there.

“If it is not an emergency then please use the other options available to you. If you are not sure what to do or where to go visit NHS 111 Online or call NHS 111 to get the right help and advice.

“Your local pharmacy is a great source of help and advice, with no appointment needed to speak to the pharmacist. Your GP practice will remain open as normal during the strike action period.

“Patient safety is our top priority. We have tried and tested plans in place and are committed to keeping disruption caused by the industrial action to a minimum.”

Dr Laurence Ginder, associate medical director at The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust, said: “If you are unwell there are a wide range of excellent community services available including your local pharmacy, Minor Injury Unit, GP and NHS 111 who may be able to help you.

"More details about what services are on offer can be found at www.thinkwhichservice.com or by ringing 111. Please be reassured that while our emergency departments are extremely busy you can still attend A&E for emergency and life-threatening illnesses.

“Wherever possible, we are running services as normal so if you do have an appointment and have not been contacted, please attend your appointment. We will contact anybody if we need to reschedule.”