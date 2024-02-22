Former Shropshire hospital boss 'strongly denies allegations of sexual harassment and improper conduct'

Mark Brandreth, the former chief executive of The Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital Foundation Trust (RJAH), was investigated by the trust after allegations were made against him.

In a statement Mr Brandreth said he was "shocked and saddened" by the accusations, which he described as "unfounded and malicious."

He said he had always acted with integrity and professionalism during his time as the trust's chief executive.

Mr Brandreth also criticised the trust's investigation into the allegations, which he said was "flawed and biased".