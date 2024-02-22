Family's hurt at 'diabolical' treatment of young man who died after failings at mental health hospital

Jack Doran, 28, from Shrewsbury, took his own life after being allowed to walk out of the Redwoods Centre in Shrewsbury without any checks.

Shropshire's deputy coroner, Heath Westerman, recorded a conclusion of suicide at Jack's inquest, but also identified a catalogue of failings in the care provided at the Redwoods centre in 2022.

He did though say he was satisfied that the hospital now has procedures in place to prevent a repeat of the tragedy, with 18 recommendations implemented since Jack's death.

Speaking after the conclusion of the inquest Jack's mum, Jane Bright, his sister, Charley Doran, and his brother Jay Bright-Smith, said the 28-year-old had been let down by those who were supposed to look after him.

All three described Jack as a "lovable rogue" with a great sense of humour, adding that he had battled with his mental health for a number of years.

Jack, a former Belvedere School pupil, had been a boxer, played football for Shrewsbury Up and Comers Eagles as a young man, and doted on his nephew.

He had been a groundworker, with his mum describing him as "Jack the lad", adding that he was a 'rambunctious' and loving young man.

Charley said: "He was very outgoing. When he was not ill he loved being with his mates."

They added that he was "always pranking" and was "one of those naughty kids the teacher loves".

Mrs Bright, 52, said she was thankful that the hospital had put measures in place that would prevent another family suffering the same tragedy, but said Jack's care had been "diabolical".

She told how four days after his death she had received a 'Welcome to Redwoods' pack through the post, which had been sent out by the trust.

Mrs Bright and Ms Doran had both visited the hospital to tell them that Jack wanted to take his own life, and urged them not to let him out.

The inquest heard those concerns were not passed on, and Jack walked out of the facility just days later and went on to kill himself.

Mrs Bright said: "We went up there and spent some time with him, had a laugh and then he got up suddenly and said' I have got to go'. We knew something was wrong so we spoke to the nurse and said 'he is suicidal, do not let him out of the ward'."

Miss Doran said: "We thought they would listen to us."

She added: "But clearly they didn't. The information was not passed on and they allowed him to walk out to his death."

Mrs Bright explained the call from the hospital telling her that Jack was missing – and her disbelief he had been allowed to leave.

She said: "They said 'we don't know where he is, he's left the building'. They said 'we don't have his number' and I said 'what do you mean you don't have his number', he has been there that many times.

"I gave him the number and said I will try and ring him now too, but obviously there was no answer."

The family said there had been mixed emotions listening to the inquest, with relief that the trust had admitted what went wrong, but frustration it had been allowed to happen.

Mr Bright-Smith said: "It is kind of hurtful listening to these recommendations because of your brother – there are 18 things you didn't do that you should have."

He added that he hoped the changes were lasting, but added there would always be a concern over staffing levels – an issue identified by the coroner in the failings which contributed to Jack's death.

He said: "If they have followed what they have put in then it is good but where they have got the staffing now at 98 per cent, who says in six months time it won't be 70 per cent, with bank staff in there and the same problems again."

Mrs Bright added: "As long as it helps future people that are in there and they have put in place what they have said, and families don't have to go through what we have. If that prevents that then in a small way Jack has won."

*Whatever you're going through, Samaritans are there – day or night, 365 days a year. You can call them for free on 116 123, e-mail them at jo@samaritans.org, or visit samaritans.org to find your nearest branch. Samaritans also say sometimes writing down your thoughts and feelings can help you understand them better.