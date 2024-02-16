Hundreds of people have signed up for a charity canal walk

They will be taking on a route along the Llangollen Canal to raise money for Hope House and Tŷ Gobaith children’s hospices this spring.

The event takes place on Sunday, March 24, when supporters will start at the Trevor Basin in Llangollen, before heading over the world-famous Pontcysyllte Aqueduct.

They will then follow the canal to The Poachers pub at Chirk for refreshments, before heading back to receive their special medals.

Last year the event, which is now in its 14th year, raised £20,000.

Fundraiser Vicky Bradbeer said: “This wonderful event is guaranteed to put a smile on your face and a spring in your step this March. Bring along friends, family, colleagues and those four-legged friends, and embrace the great outdoors.

“We have already sold lots of places for the canal walk, which is absolutely incredible.

“This event is extremely popular and has always been a sell-out, so make sure you sign up and get your tickets via the Hope House website to avoid disappointment.”

The event is sponsored this year by the Principality Building Society, which will also have a team of volunteer marshals on the day too.

James Harper, social impact manager at Principality Building Society said: “We are delighted to be sponsoring the Llangollen Canal Walk for a second consecutive year as part of our ongoing charity partnership with Hope House and Tŷ Gobaith.

“It’s such a lovely fundraising event that gives participants the opportunity to explore a world heritage site with such amazing cultural and historical significance.

“We look forward to welcoming lots of Hope House and Tŷ Gobaith supporters again this year and cannot thank them enough for all the support.”

Tickets for the event cost £10 for adults and £5 for children and all entrants will get a special bespoke 2024 medal and a goody bag at the halfway point.

Get your tickets at www.hopehouse.org.uk/canal