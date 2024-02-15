Shrewsbury's Emilie is in the running for national award

Emilie Kerr, Events Marketing Coordinator at Lingen Davies Cancer Fund, has been nominated in the Rising Star Category for the Charity Comms Inspiring Communicator Awards.

The 21-year-old will find out if she’s won the award at a ceremony held in London at the end of February.

She said: “I am very humbled to have been shortlisted for a Charity Comms accolade.

"Working for Lingen Davies, promoting the importance of their work to support those impacted by cancer across the region, is a privilege.

“It has been a busy yet exciting 18 months growing our presence through different communication channels and I’m looking forward for what’s to come.”

Emile has worked for the cancer charity for 18 months and has made a big impression through her outstanding work.

Her day-to-day role involves marketing the charity’s extensive events programme, writing press releases and website copy, running the charity’s social media channels, producing all in house artwork and design for various projects.

The nomination submitted by the charity’s management team referenced Emilie’s maturity beyond her years noting ‘she relishes exploring ideas to get the best results from a challenge, responding to increasing work pressures with remarkable good humour, determination and an unshakeable calm’.

Emma Backhouse, Acting CEO of Lingen Davies, said: “Emilie has become a highly valued, dynamic member of the team who can always be relied upon. We’re delighted that she has been shortlisted out of a national pool of talent for the Rising Star Award.”