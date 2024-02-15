Health chiefs at NHS Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin are urging residents to ‘think Pharmacy First’ as the new pharmacy service launches across the county.

All community pharmacies across Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin have signed up to the Pharmacy First scheme which, where appropriate, will enable pharmacists to supply prescription-only medicines to treat seven common conditions without needing to see a GP.

The seven common health conditions, which will now be supported by trained pharmacy teams and part of the Pharmacy First offer, include sinusitis, sore throat, earache, infected insect bites, impetigo, shingles, and uncomplicated urinary tract infections in women.

The Pharmacy First service is part of a local improvement plan to enhance patient access to NHS services, predominately pharmacies and General Practice.

People will be able to speak with their local pharmacy team for information on eligibility and can find their nearest community pharmacies offering Pharmacy First using the Find a Pharmacy search tool.

James Milner, pharmacist and community pharmacy clinical lead at NHS Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin, said: “Pharmacy First is an exciting new scheme which highlights the increasingly important role of pharmacy teams in offering timely access to NHS services.

“Pharmacists across Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin will now be able to assess and, where appropriate, supply prescription-only treatment for residents for seven common conditions which would usually require a GP appointment.

“In addition, our highly qualified wider pharmacy teams are also on hand to offer expert advice for minor health concerns and can assist by directing you to other healthcare services should this be required.

“Most of the time you don’t need to make an appointment to speak to a member of the pharmacy team, and all community pharmacies across Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin have a consultation room available to allow for private conversations.”

Dr Ian Chan, GP and medical director at Telford 'super-surgery' Teldoc, said: “More so than ever before, community pharmacy teams are working alongside GP practices to provide more access to healthcare advice and treatment – becoming an important and valued partner of General Practice.

“If you are visiting your local pharmacy for help with a common condition, you can expect a similar level of care and treatment as you would from a health professional within General Practice, plus you’re also likely to be seen quicker as you may not need to book an appointment.”

To find out more about the new Pharmacy First service, please visit the NHS Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin website.

To find the nearest participating pharmacy visit nhs.uk/service-search/pharmacy.