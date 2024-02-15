Breath of fresh air with hospital corridor makeover

The 271-metre corridor at The Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital near Oswestry, is being freshened up thanks to support from the League of Friends and Oswestry Show Committee.

A project has been underway to update corridor seating at the hospital.

As well as improving seating options, the Friends to the Oswestry-based hospital decided to go one step further and include murals, each with a different theme voted for by staff members, alongside the different seating areas.

The first seating area to be updated is by Denbigh’s Restaurant, and the theme of 'Countryside Comfort' was selected, and supported by Oswestry Show Committee.

Victoria Sugden, Charity Director at the League of Friends, said: “We decided to select the Countryside Comfort theme for our first mural to represent the local area to RJAH, celebrating our rural essence.

“Local photographer Grum kindly allowed us to use his images – the first of cows which was taken in Maesbury, while the image of the combine harvester was captured in Nescliffe, both of which are local to the hospital.”

Oswestry Show Committee contributed a total of £6,000 to the installation of the mural.

Janet Ward, Chair of Oswestry Show Committee, said: “We are delighted to have supported the hospital with this project.

“I love that the pictures were taken in the local surroundings and the new chairs are very comfy. The area is a great addition to the corridor.”

Victoria added: “We reached out to our staff and asked what themes they would like to see on the corridor – we had some great responses including hospital history, a map of the world, local landmarks, friendship stop and more.

“Our next mural to be installed will be near Alice Ward, the dedicated children’s ward, with a game of Where’s Percy, the hospital’s pet peacock who sadly passed away a number of years ago. Percy will be hidden in a forest illustration which people will have the opportunity to find him.”