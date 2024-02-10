The cases of meningococcal group B infection, which can cause meningitis and septicaemia, were recorded this week in two people who attend Kidszone in Oswestry, the UK Health Security Agency said on Friday.

It is understood the first case detected was in a child who attends the nursery and who was admitted to hospital this week for treatment.

The nursery, based at the Eastern Oswestry Community Centre off Cabin Lane, is working with Shropshire Council, county NHS bodies and the regional branch of the governmental agency the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA).

Children and staff alike in the nursery community have been offered antibiotics to limit the spread of the disease.

Dr James Chipwete, UKHSA West Midlands Health Protection Consultant, said: “While the risk of infection is low, as we have now had two cases of meningitis B in the nursery, as a precaution and in line with national guidance, we have arranged for children and staff to receive antibiotics for their own protection and to stop the infection spreading. We have also advised members of the nursery of the symptoms to look out for now or in the future.

“While many people carry the meningitis B germ, for most it doesn’t cause any harm, but for some infection can lead to serious illness, especially in the very young, elderly and clinically vulnerable, and can be fatal.

"It is therefore extremely important to be aware of the symptoms and seek urgent medical help as the illness can develop rapidly.”

Meningococcal bacteria can cause meningitis (inflammation of the lining of the brain) and septicaemia, also known as sepsis (blood poisoning).

Kerry Davies, manager at Kidszone Nursery, said: “The health and wellbeing of our children and staff is really important, so we’ve been working closely with the health experts – taking their advice and helping them to arrange treatment for the nursery community.

"I know that our families are very grateful for all the support we’ve had.”

The Men B vaccine offers protection against meningococcal group B bacteria, which are a common cause of meningitis in young children in the UK. The vaccine is recommended for babies aged eight weeks, with a second dose at 16 weeks and a booster at one year.

For more information about meningococcal disease contact Meningitis Now's helpline on 0808 80 10 388 or email helpline@meningitisnow.org.