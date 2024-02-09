Mid Wales public urged to give final push to retain under-threat air ambulance

The final engagement stage on the future of air ambulance bases and operations runs until February 29.

Last month it was revealed that health bosses asked to assess the plans had recommended two options – both of which would see the Welshpool-based Air Ambulance moved to north Wales.

Montgomeryshire MS Russell George raised the need for the Welshpool base to remain with the Minister for Health and Social Services in the Senedd, calling for the minister to intervene.

Commenting following his exchange with Labour’s Health Minister on potential air ambulance base closures in Mid and North Wales, Mr George said: “Keeping the air ambulance bases open in both Welshpool and Caernarfon will be vital to ensure specialised medical care arrives quickly to incidents in rural Mid and North Wales.

"It's not only the public that have got concerns, but also clinicians as well.

"They fear lives will be put at risk should these two bases close.

"Some of them may leave the service – these are experienced people in Welshpool and in Caernarfon that may leave the service.

"I made it clear to the Minister that she does have the ability to intervene, to influence, and to decide what happens.

"I asked whether she was prepared to take on board the significant concerns that have been presented from communities in north and mid Wales, to ensure that both sites, in Welshpool and Caernarfon, remain open, so that we have an ambulance service that reaches all parts of Wales, and one that takes into account the very specific nature of some of the most rural parts of Wales."

Montgomeryshire MP Craig Williams added: "I’m grateful to all local people and campaigners for their tireless efforts to save Welshpool’s base.

"I am now urging people to respond to the final consultation before the end of the month. We need one last push."