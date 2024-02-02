County hospital trust to host maternity open day

The event, hosted by Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust takes place on Saturday, February 24.

Taking place from 10am to 3pm at the Shropshire Women and Children’s Centre, part of the Princess Royal Hospital in Telford, the open day will offer hourly guided tours of the trust’s Antenatal Ward, Delivery Suite, Midwife Led Unit and Postnatal Ward throughout the day.

Visitors will have the opportunity to meet maternity services teams, ask questions, watch simulation training and visit information stalls on areas including antenatal and postnatal care, labour and birth.

The Maternity Voices Partnership (MVP) Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin will also be hosting a stall with support and information for those who would like to become involved in helping to shape maternity services at SaTH.

There is no need to register to attend the event, visitors are invited to turn up on the day.

Children are welcome to attend, however will be unable to join any tours. Parking will be free for anyone attending.

Annemarie Lawrence, Director of Midwifery, said: “We can’t wait to open our doors and welcome back members of the public to look around our unit and meet our teams.

“This open day is a great opportunity for anyone with an interest in our maternity services to come and see the positive changes we are making. Whether you are pregnant, considering parenthood, or you just want to find out more, you are welcome to join us.”