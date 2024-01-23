Shropshire hospitals are seeing more and more people admitted with 'malnutrition' symptoms

It comes as the Food Foundation charity said the rising number of hospital admissions for malnutrition across England "ring alarm bells" about the consequences of escalating food insecurity.

Shrewsbury and Telford Admissions

NHS England figures show there were about 75 hospital admissions at Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust with a secondary or primary diagnosis of malnutrition in the year to March 2023.

It was up from an estimated 65 hospital admissions recorded the year before.

These figures are rounded to the nearest five.

Additionally, a malnutrition diagnosis does not necessarily equate to having a lack of food.