New research reveals life expectancy for Shropshire - and how the county compares to other parts of the UK

A new analysis by the Institute for Public Policy Research found areas with higher sickness rates are associated with lower productivity, high poverty and more economic inactivity.

It proposes new health and prosperity improvement (HAPI) zones, that “would serve as an innovative response to growing poverty and ill-health”.

Shropshire Statistics

The figures show 4.5 per cent of people in Shropshire reported bad or very bad health as of the 2021 Census.

Meanwhile, 21.8 per cent of all 190,160 adults in the workforce in the area were economically inactive during the same period.

Telford & Wrekin Statistics

The figures show 6.5 per cent of people in Telford and Wrekin reported bad or very bad health as of the 2021 Census.

Meanwhile, 24.8 per cent of all 115,960 adults in the workforce in the area were economically inactive during the same period.

Life Expectancy in Shropshire