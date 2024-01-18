Long-awaited Shifnal and Priorslee Medical Practice set to open its doors within days

The purpose-built practice on Haughton Road in Shifnal is set to formally open its doors next Monday.

The building replaces the ageing Shifnal surgery which was closed during Storm Babet at the end of October.

Planning approval for the new surgery was granted back in December 2021, initially attracting over £1.1 million in funding from NHS England.

Since receiving initial approval to proceed, the project has faced several challenges, including the coronavirus pandemic, increased construction costs and rising interest rates, all of which have contributed to a significantly higher than anticipated final cost.

The challenges saw the overall project cost increase by almost a further million pounds, resulting in a large funding gap.

After securing an extra £1m of funding, the building is now ready to start receiving patients.

The new practice building in Shifnal

The new, modern facility includes 11 clinical rooms as well as a counselling room, which care leaders hope will provide the practice’s 12,000 patients access to more integrated health services.

Dr Kwok Yin Ian Chan, clinical director of the Teldoc Primary Care Network (PCN), said: “For years we have been looking to improve the cramped and outdated Shifnal Surgery for patients, so we are delighted to be able to move into a new purpose-built premises.

"The opening of the new practice will allow us to bring patient services back to Shifnal, following their relocation out of the town due to building issues at the previous property on Shrewsbury Road. We now look forward to welcoming our patients to their brand new centre.”

Dr Rashpal Singh Bhachu, GP partner at the Shifnal and Priorslee Medical Practice, said: “Completion of the new centre has been long anticipated by the local community, and has meant overcoming multiple challenges throughout the course of the project.

"However, there are still significant challenges to overcome, and we will need to remodel services in the most effective way to cover the estate funding gap in the long term.

“Having carefully navigated these issues, it has meant that we now need to work effectively with our extended healthcare team to provide as many appointments as we can.

"We are pleased to have reached the finish line and are now able to provide an environment in which we can proudly care for our patients and ensure services are reopened in the town.”