‘Don’t cry Mummy, I’m going to be fine’: Telford youngster's three-year cancer battle featured in national campaign

Lilleshall youngster Tommy Edwards was just four years old when his parents, Jo and Chris Edwards, noticed symptoms suggesting something wasn’t right with him.

In 2022, Tommy, who his parents say was hardly ever ill, was looking pale and had bruising on his legs that weren't going away.

A visit to their GP saw them sent straight to the Princess Royal Hospital and tests revealed Tommy had acute lymphoblastic leukaemia (ALL).

Tommy with his brothers, George and Henry. Photo: Jo Edwards.

His dad, Chris, said receiving the news felt like "someone had punched me in the stomach".

"But Tommy said, ‘Don’t cry Mummy, I’m going to be fine’ – which was heartwarming, but also really upsetting at the same time," he added.

The family's story is now being featured in a national fundraising campaign.

Tommy, Jo and Chris, who live in Lilleshall, were interviewed and filmed for the Childhood Cancer Appeal at The Institute of Cancer Research, London, one of the top centres in the world for cancer research.

Tommy has had almost three years of treatment. Photo: Jo Edwards.

His story has been the focal point of the ICR’s national campaign on social media and on the charity’s website throughout November, December and January. So far the appeal has raised over £100,000.

The appeal focuses on funding scientists to develop new and much-needed treatments – like the ones Tommy has benefitted from.

After nearly three years of treatment, seven-year-old Tommy is now looking towards the future.

Chris explained: “Since the initial treatment, Tommy now has maintenance therapies, including daily medicine, monthly steroids and chemotherapy, and regular lumbar punctures.

"He’s responded well and in 2024 he’ll be finishing treatment. He wants a limo home from hospital and a party with all his friends to celebrate. It's been three years of treatment and upheaval, and I couldn’t be prouder of how he’s dealt with it all.”

Chris described how the family first became involved with The ICR.

“I was in hospital with Tommy, and Jo sent me a link to a newspaper article about the work of Professor Sir Mel Greaves at The Institute of Cancer Research (ICR)," he said.

"Sir Mel has spent decades researching why children develop leukaemia and what can be done to stop it. It’s complex, but one key element is the lack of exposure to infection for young children, so their immune system isn’t primed. It rang lots of bells for us with Tommy.

“I went on the ICR’s website and emailed Sir Mel. I was pleasantly surprised he replied, and it went from there. Mel and his team are looking at the idea of having something like a probiotic drink that could prime the immune system to stop this happening to children. I thought, ‘Wouldn’t that be brilliant?’

“Jo and I talked about needing something positive to focus on. We decided to set up a charity called Prevent ALL, with the idea of funding research into the condition and supporting other families facing an ALL diagnosis.

“Having the charity means we can give something back. We’re helping to fund Sir Mel and his team with their research to better understand ALL and develop treatments that are better and kinder for children with cancer in the future. We also support children going through treatment by buying toys and treats for them.

“We're very lucky Tommy’s had the brilliant treatments he’s had. When I was a child, the odds of survival and the medicines and the treatments were nowhere near what they are now.

“It’s important to us to try and do our bit to help families like ours. We need to stop other children from having to go through this. Not everybody gets the privilege of growing old, but every child should get a chance to have a good start in life.”

To see the ICR’s Childhood Cancer appeal visit icr.ac.uk/support-us/appeals-campaigns/tommy

For more on Prevent ALL visit preventall.org