Bride given free wedding as she battled cancer launches fundraiser after doctors tell her there is 'nothing else' to be done

Katelen Cheshire, 24, from Malinslee, was diagnosed with stage four Hodgkin's lymphoma when she was just 19.

Despite going into remission twice, she was told her cancer had returned for a third time last year while planning her dream wedding to her fiancé, Billy.

In November, after hearing her story, no fewer than 34 local businesses rallied around Katelen to give her a dream Christmas-themed wedding for free.

The young mum was gifted everything from the venue at Stanford Farm in Halfway House to her dress, make-up, catering and even a snow machine, all given free of charge to ensure she got the big day she had dreamed of.

But at the beginning of 2024, Katelen said she received the devastating news that there was nothing else doctors could do to help her in her fight against the disease.

Now, she is hoping the fundraiser that was going to help her pay for her wedding will help her get on a clinical trial that might give her more time with her three-year-old son.

Writing on the fundraiser she said: "On the fourth of January I got told there’s nothing else no one can do about my cancer and I will have to go home to die with my family.

"I’m 24 years old with a three year old boy. I don’t want to believe it’s the end and will do anything for more time."

Since the fundraiser was launched on September 17 last year, generous donors have contributed over £20,000 towards Katelen's £70,000 goal.

The fundraiser is available to view online at gofundme.com/f/trying-make-memories-with-our-daughter