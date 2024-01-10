'Third world conditions': Son's shock as mother spends days waiting on bed in Shropshire hospital corridor

Steve Garton, who lives in Gloucestershire, said his mother, 85-year-old Valerie Garton, was in a corridor at Princess Royal Hospital in Telford with beds lined up "head to toe".

Mrs Garton, from Newport, is being treated at the PRH, which is managed by Shrewsbury & Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH).

Mr Garton said his mother, who is a vulnerable patient with dementia and other health conditions, was taken in on Friday evening – and was still in a bed on a corridor on Monday morning.

She was moved onto a ward later on Monday.

Describing the situation, Mr Garton said it was "just awful" and "unbelievable", telling how some patients were undergoing intimate procedures or cleaning in beds that are queued up next to other patients.