NHS Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin said the new Highley Health and Wellbeing Centre will be created by reconfiguring an area of the Severn Centre – to host General Practice (GP) and other health and wellbeing services.

The work is due to start on Monday with the retrofit expected to be completed this summer.

Changes to the Severn Centre will mean that the library service will move to a different part of the building.

MP Philip Dunne, left, alongside doctors, nurses, Halo Leisure staff and a builder

A survey has been launched by Halo Leisure and Shropshire Council to ask people what they value from the library service, and people are being encouraged to complete the questionnaire.

Building plans for the brand-new facility have also been shared on the Halo Leisure website illustrating the layout of the new centre, where expanded GP services will be on offer.

There will also be more health and care services provided by the local Primary Care Network (PCN) and partner organisations once the new centre is opened.

Health and care professionals from Bridgnorth Medical Practice will be delivering GP services from the centre and have been operating from Highley since July 2023.

It is expected that additional health and wellbeing services will be available from the location in the future.

The new centre

Dr Jessica Harvey, clinical director for the south-east primary care network (PCN), said: “This vital project has been made possible by an equal partnership effectively working together to secure funding from the UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF) and the Community Infrastructure Levy (CIL).

“We are delighted to share the building designs and through several engagement sessions with the community have taken into consideration all feedback shared. We now look forward to providing an environment where health professionals can proudly care for patients and ensure that General Practice services remain in the area.

“As per comments from members of the community, the new centre will provide easy accessibility, increased capacity with six clinical rooms supporting all aspects of care, private consultation rooms, as well as more access to health professionals including GPs, nurses, and the extended healthcare team.”

The partnership for the Highley Health and Wellbeing Centre is made up of NHS Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin, Shropshire Council, Highley Parish Council, Bridgnorth Medical Practice, the South-East Shropshire Primary Care Network (PCN) and Halo Leisure, the charity which runs the Severn Centre.

The survey on library services is available at docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScFpyr3zsRejveF1DXjpJp1Bp9wrPjWfTxBwtCKwWIrj-i_QQ/viewform and people can view the official building plans at www.haloleisure.org.uk/news/2033-highleygpsurgery.