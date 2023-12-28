The delay was as a result of Llais, an independent public body intended to reflect the views of patients and communities across Wales, recommending a full formal public consultation.

The NHS’s Emergency Ambulance Services Committee considered their recommendation at a meeting on Thursday, December 21.

As a result it was confirmed that a third set of public meetings would be required in February.

The consultation will be for a four-week period, online during February 2024 and the health board engagement teams will also provide local opportunities for people to be supported to contribute to this important opportunity.

In these meetings the final shortlisted option will be made public including the preferred recommendation that will be sent to Wales’ local health boards for consideration.

It means that the final decision on the bases will now be delayed until March 19 2024.

Campaigners fear the potential loss or downgrading of the bases will mean crews will take longer to reach emergencies in Mid Wales and parts of Shropshire.

The majority of people in the county want the bases to stay where they are with extra vehicles.

A report given to the Emergency Ambulance Services Committee, who ran the consultation, stated: “there is a very real fear in these rural communities that they have lost so much in the way of public services, whether that is education, primary care, secondary care, public transport, banks, post offices – there is a general sense of having lost an awful lot already.

“It was very much conveyed to us that options to change the service would just be a final nail in the coffin.”

Chief Ambulance Services Commissioner, Stephen Harrhy and The Wales Air Ambulance charity both voiced their disappointment at the delay.