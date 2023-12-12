Shropshire trader Ismay chosen for breast cancer charity ad campaign

Ismay Evans, the owner of Ismay's on Ellesmere High Street, has raised nearly £6,000 in the last two years by taking over the local town hall for evening shopping events in aid of Breast Cancer Now.

Her efforts have prompted the charity to include her in a series of adverts encouraging other people to follow her example.

Ismay was diagnosed with breast cancer in December 2021 and underwent a mastectomy nearly two years ago.

She said: “When I was diagnosed, the Princess Royal Hospital at Telford gave me Breast Cancer Now’s information booklets. I also looked at its website for information.

"I was grateful that such a wonderful group was there to support me, and that’s why I decided to raise money for the charity.”

Her story is currently being featured in social media adverts, including on Facebook and Instagram, urging others to sign up for fundraising packs from the charity.

“I was really surprised when the charity asked if I would take part,” Ismay said.

“I’m really keen to spread the message to help encourage others to raise money for this very worthy cause, as well as emphasising how important it is for women to have regular mammogram screening checks.”

Ismay is already planning to hold a third fundraising shopping event for the charity next August.