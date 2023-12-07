Wards closed at Royal Shrewsbury Hospital due to winter vomiting bug

A hospital boss said a number of cases of norovirus, a winter vomiting bug, have been confirmed, meaning visiting restrictions are now in place.

Hayley Flavell, director of nursing at Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH), said: “Three wards have been closed at Royal Shrewsbury Hospital following a number of cases of diarrhoea and vomiting.

“Norovirus has been confirmed and visiting restrictions to the wards are in place. We are taking all the actions we can to prevent any further spread and protect our patients and staff.

“We would also like to remind anybody visiting our hospitals to clean their hands using soap and water or alcohol gel and consider wearing a face mask. Please do not visit someone in hospital if you have flu-like symptoms (cough, fever, cold); if you know you are positive for COVID-19 or flu, or any other infections and you have had diarrhoea and/or vomiting within the last two days.”