Left a bit, right a bit, there... new £1.4m body scanner is lifted - carefully - into place

The state-of-the-art scanner arrived at Hollinswood House, in Stafford Park, Telford on Sunday and will provide fast and detailed examinations for patients.

Anyone in the area at the time may have seen the valuable piece of kit being shifted into place.

An MRI scan can be used to examine almost any part of the body and the results can help diagnose conditions and plan treatments.

Heath chiefs say the scanner’s arrival marks the second phase of the opening of the CDC, which first became operational in October.

Around £10.5 million of national funding has been awarded for the conversion of Hollinswood House to create the CDC, where services are being provided by The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH).

Dr John Jones, Executive Medical Director at Shrewsbury and Telford Hospitals Trust (SaTh), said: “The CDC will help us to reduce waiting times for our communities, and we are already seeing a difference with patients getting faster access to non-urgent tests and scans.

“The addition of a new MRI scanner will only enhance this, as patients will benefit from the most up-to-date technology which provides more advanced and high quality images.

“Our teams will begin using the scanner later this month and this will give us the vital capacity we need to meet the growing demand and provide excellent care for our communities.”

Alison Bussey, chief nursing officer for NHS Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin, said: “The exciting arrival of a new MRI scanner is another positive step forward to improve care for patients right across Shropshire and Telford and Wrekin.

“Thanks to the new purpose-built CDC – the first one in the county – patients are getting quicker access to the tests and scans they need and no longer have to make a trip to hospital for them.

“The ideal off-site location creates a better and more spacious environment within the community, as well as being more accessible.

“Feedback on the new facility has been really positive since it opened its doors in October, and we look forward to developing it further over the coming months.”

A video of a crane lifting the new equipment into place has been posted on the SaTH Twitter page

https://twitter.com/sathNHS/status/1731687168874025161