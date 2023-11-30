Renal dialysis services have been moved to a new facility in Telford

From Tuesday, renal dialysis services have been located in the same building as the new Community Diagnostic Centre (CDC), which opened its doors in October.

The facility in Hollinswood House, Stafford Park, Telford, will provide care for lower risk dialysis patients, with acute services remaining at Royal Shrewsbury Hospital.

The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH) said the move would allow it to meet not only the current level of dialysis demand but also future demand.

At more than double the size of the existing unit, the new off-site location also has more clinical space for both patients and staff, as well as being more accessible.

Renal dialysis services were previously delivered on a former ward at PRH, and this move will allow the area to be converted back into an inpatient ward, providing more beds for patients.

Sara Biffen, Acting Chief Operating Officer, said: “Moving renal dialysis services to such an ideal off-site location will create a better and more spacious environment within the community for patients to receive dialysis treatment.

“Our teams have received really positive feedback about the Community Diagnostic Centre since it opened, with patients commenting on the excellent service and state of the art facilities.

“In the future, we will also offer multi-disciplinary outpatient services for renal patients from the new location, including podiatry, dermatology and transplant clinics.

“Patients and members of the public have helped us shape the service at Hollinswood House and I would like to thank everyone involved for bringing it to fruition.”

The CDC provides non-urgent diagnostic tests and blood tests for patients across the whole of Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin, and is the first in the county