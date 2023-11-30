Hospice urges people to pledge support by signing up for Christmas raffle

Severn Hospice launched its Christmas raffle in October and tickets have been selling fast.

But the raffle’s deadline is looming and the last chance to buy tickets, which cost just £1 each, is Friday, December 8.

Head of lottery at the charity, Karen Swindells said: “We would hate for anyone to miss out on the opportunity to win £5,000. There are also 42 other cash prizes to be won, so someone could be in the money this Christmas. Wouldn't that be a lovely treat for someone to receive?

“We hold two raffles a year, they bring in thousands of pounds for us each time and the proceeds go towards the care we provide.

“We know that people are finding it tough right now and that finances are tight, we understand that as this year we have had to find an extra £1.4 million to cover our energy bills and day-to-day running costs.

“But even if someone buys just one ticket that will make such a difference to us, and we are so grateful to anyone who does.”

Tickets can be bought at all of the hospice’s charity shops – except Oakengates in Telford – at the hospice’s receptions in Apley, Telford or Bicton, Shrewsbury, or online at www.severnhospice.org.uk/support-us/raffle.

“By buying a ticket you give our nurses time to care and to help so many local people who are facing heartbreak not just at Christmastime but all year round,” added Karen.

“We are so proud to be at the heart of the community here in Shropshire and Mid Wales which is only possible thanks to our amazing supporters and their incredible generosity.”

Purchasers of raffle tickets must be 16 or over.