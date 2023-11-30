Doctor still considered risk to patient safety has suspension extended

Dr Sarah Myhill’s suspension from the medical practitioners register was extended by a year.

The Knighton doctor was suspended for nine months in January over practices including promoting inappropriate treatments for Covid-19.

Dr Myhill did not attend the January meeting.

But she appeared at last month’s hearing, and attacked the General Medical Council (GMC), claiming they had “misled the tribunal” by failing to allow her to produce her own medical records of her patients.

In January, Dr Myhill was found to have incorrectly prescribed medication. It was also found she had failed to diagnose a patient who “had a possible fractured hip that required immediate management”.

When asked by the tribunal panel what she had done since the previous hearing, Dr Myhill said she has remediated by having “provided a huge body of evidence”.

Dr Myhill referred to the research and references she provided in relation to magnesium, Vitamin C, Vitamin D and iodine – adding there had “been no deaths from supplements and her recommendations for vitamins and minerals are considerably safer than prescription drugs”.

When asked about an article about the effectiveness of wearing of masks during Covid on her website, Dr Myhill responded that her evidence was “that she could not find any evidence about the effective use of masks but had not tried very hard to source opinion” but that due to “sanctions in the past” she took the Covid material down.

The tribunal decided Dr Myhill had not shown any sign of reflection but had instead “sought to evidence her original position”.

It added she “failed to respond to the duties of a doctor” when designing the website’s content and removed information from it only to avoid further conflict with the GMC.

They added: “Whilst she stated that she no longer wished to be associated with her regulator she constantly refers to herself as a ‘good doctor’.

“Dr Myhill’s actions demonstrate confirmation bias and that she has persuaded herself that she is right to the exclusion of competing views and evidence,” the panel said.

“In the tribunal’s view, doctors should be welcome to challenge and willing to reflect on their own beliefs and behaviours.

“It considered that given the lack of insight and remediation and the risk of repetition that there is a risk to patient safety.”

Dr Myhill said she is now a naturopath, and has not worked as a doctor since 2020.

She said that she wished to de-register as a doctor and had applied for voluntary erasure which was refused as she was subject to ongoing investigation.