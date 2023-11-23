Gym members having a ball to raise money for Midlands Air Ambulance Charity

Regulars of the David Corfield Gym, in Albrighton, will swap their leisure attire for black tie and glamorous cocktail dresses for the company’s 10th Annual Ball and are hoping to generate over £1500 for a charity that has flown over 74,000 missions since it launched in 1991.

The glittering event will take place at the Shropshire Golf Centre in Telford on Friday and will feature food, music, and awards to mark some of the amazing achievements of members who use the fitness centre in Cosford.

“Our home is just a few minutes’ walk away from Midlands Air Ambulance Charity’s new airbase and headquarters, so it makes perfect sense to raise funds for an essential service that, you never know, may well save one of our lives,” explained David, who started the boutique gymnasium after overcoming a battle with addiction.

“A few of the team are also members at David Corfield and they were delighted when we said we would have them as our chosen charity for the Annual Ball. It will be a great evening of fun and inspiration, topped off by hoping to raise more than £1500.”

He continued: “Each critical care car mission costs an average of £288, so we’ll be delighted if our Christmas party can pay for five car missions.”

David Corfield Gymnasium, which is nestled just a few minutes from Junction 3 of the M54, was launched in 2015 and provides an exclusive boutique health and fitness club offering all forms of exercise, from yoga and Pilates to body building, boxing, and cross training.

More than 400 members enjoy a ‘community’ environment that combines state-of-the-art gym facilities with the knowledge and expertise of eight top coaches, delivering high intensity, holistic fitness, using full body, three dimensional movements and corrective exercise.

The last year has seen users increase by 20 per cent, mainly driven by greater awareness of the benefits of exercise in improving mental health.

Maria Jones, Shropshire fundraising executive for Midlands Air Ambulance Charity, added: “We were thankful when our new neighbours at David Corfield Gym kindly offered to raise vital funds for our lifesaving service. It is thanks to people and businesses in the local communities we serve that we can continue saving lives on a daily basis.”