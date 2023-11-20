The Cornovii Discoverers Metal Detecting Club based in Whitchurch held a charity metal detecting rally near Malpas across the Cheshire border raising £1,576 for Prostate Cancer UK.

The one-day event which attracted over a hundred detecting enthusiasts from all over Shropshire, the North West, North Wales, Staffordshire and the Midlands was set up and organised by Cornovii Discoverers Club founder and chairman John Parry of Whitchurch.

Mr Parry, an avid history lover with over 50 years of experience in metal detecting, is also a member of the local Lions Club.

He has held many such detecting rallies over the years and raised thousands of pounds for charity.

While researching land for future rallies he heard of a local farming family's interest in raising funds for prostate cancer causes.

John Parry presents the money to David Windsor

He visited farmer Dave Windsor, the head of the family, and offered to arrange an event which would help the family to boost the funds.

On the day of the rally, with the promise of 150-plus acres of previously undetected land to search, more than 100 eager detectorists descended on the farm.

They were not to be disappointed, Mr Parry said.

"Regular reports to the finds table produced double figures of Roman and silver hammered coins being brought to the light of day again - not to mention the prolific number of pre-decimal and decimal coinage and a wide range of other artefacts covering all eras from bronze age through to present time.

Some of the finds of the day

"The UK Treasure Act laws are strictly adhered to at all rallies so any items found that are covered by the Act will be reported to the relevant authorities.

"Marshals Paul Byrne, Lynn Gibson, John Hickey and Ian Brierley kept the rally running smoothly, even after a torrential downpour. It was a great day enjoyed by everyone, with all the proceeds going to the prostate cancer fund."

Mr Parry said that if anyone was interested in hosting a metal detecting day whether for charity or farming revenue they should contact him on 07889 916819 and leave a message.