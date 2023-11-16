Good Morning Britain doctor Hilary Jones features in Shropshire health podcast

The ‘Think Which Service’ series launched this week, during National Self-Care Week, hoping to encourage people to make informed decisions about where to seek help for their health over winter.

Earlier this year, a first series of the podcast featured Strictly star Dr Ranj Singh.

The latest series sees Good Morning Britain's resident doc, Dr Hilary Jones, focus on a range of topics including women’s health, cancer, children’s health and extended healthcare teams in general practice.

The first episode, Think Women’s Health, launched on Wednesday. The episode features Dr Joanne Ritchie, consultant gynaecologist at the Shrewsbury and Telford NHS Trust, and Dr Melanie Thompson, GP partner at Woodside Medical Practice and focuses on the most common health issues impacting women and the practical steps women can take to improve their health and wellbeing.

Speaking about the campaign, Dr Jones said: “I am delighted to be hosting the second series of the 'Think Which Service' podcast for NHS Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin.

"This podcast provides a unique platform to address common healthcare concerns and help listeners make informed decisions about their health and wellbeing.

“For this first podcast Dr Melanie Thompson, Dr Joanne Ritchie and I talk in-depth about women’s health, including menopause, mental health, cancer screening and other health issues that are unique to women.

“In the upcoming episodes, we will be discussing cancer, including recognising the signs and symptoms, the importance of doing 'self-checks' and attending regular screenings.

"We’ll talk about children's and young people’s health and we’ll do a podcast dedicated to general practice and the different healthcare professionals you might find at your doctor's surgery who can help you get the right care when you need it."

Dr Nick White, chief medical officer at NHS Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin, said: “After the success of the ‘Think Which Service?’ podcast series, we are delighted to launch the second season podcast series hosted by the esteemed GP, Dr Hilary Jones.

“The ‘Think’ campaign aims to empower residents living in Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin to stay well and use services appropriately this winter, with the aim of reducing demand on general practice, reducing the pressure on A&Es and reducing ambulance handover delays.

“These ‘Think’ podcasts are an innovative way of reaching a different audience, including the younger generation, as it’s important that everyone in our population is empowered to choose well.”

Think Which Service podcast series with Dr Hilary Jones, along with the episodes with Dr Ranj Singh will all be available to listen to online at shropshiretelfordandwrekin.nhs.uk/your-health/think-which-service/podcasts